O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of O2Micro International Limited in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for O2Micro International Limited’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of O2Micro International Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

WARNING: “Analysts Offer Predictions for O2Micro International Limited’s Q1 2017 Earnings (OIIM)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/analysts-offer-predictions-for-o2micro-international-limiteds-q1-2017-earnings-oiim/1143608.html.

Shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) opened at 2.49 on Friday. O2Micro International Limited has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The stock’s market capitalization is $63.72 million.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 million. O2Micro International Limited had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in O2Micro International Limited stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 209,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. owned 0.82% of O2Micro International Limited at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O2Micro International Limited

O2Micro International Limited designs, develops and markets power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial, Automotive and Communications markets. The Company’s power management products include integrated circuits (ICs) for liquid crystal display (LCD) and light emitting diode (LED) lighting; control and monitoring of battery charging and discharging; direct current (DC)/DC and alternating current (AC)/DC conversion, and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

