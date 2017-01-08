Analysts Expect GTx, Inc. (GTXI) to Post ($0.57) Earnings Per Share

GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GTx an industry rank of 63 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Peak Foundation Pyramid bought 7,716,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $6,249,999.69. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,249,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,982,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GTx (NASDAQ:GTXI) opened at 5.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. GTx has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company’s market capitalization is $88.35 million.

GTx (NASDAQ:GTXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that GTx will post ($1.34) EPS for the current year.

About GTx

GTx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of cancer, including treatments for breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. The Company is engaged in the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs).

