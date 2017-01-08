Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $21,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,091.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 160.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $211,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) opened at 177.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.56 and its 200 day moving average is $123.43. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $77.87 and a 1-year high of $179.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.56.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business earned $433.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post $7.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Barclays PLC raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.08.

In other news, insider Bruce Wallace sold 2,611 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total value of $396,506.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,420.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kamran F. Husain sold 3,289 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $458,651.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,527.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group (SVB Financial) is a diversified financial services, bank holding and financial holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments.

