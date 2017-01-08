American National Bankshares, Inc. (AMNB) Stake Maintained by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System held its position in shares of American National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of American National Bankshares worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 109.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the second quarter worth $103,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) traded down 0.83% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.65. 3,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. American National Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares, Inc. will post $1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

In related news, VP Ramsey K. Hamadi purchased 2,000 shares of American National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,947.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ramsey K. Hamadi purchased 3,781 shares of American National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.60 per share, with a total value of $104,355.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,036. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc is a one-bank holding company. American National Bank and Trust Company (the Bank) is the only banking subsidiary of the Company. The Company operates through two segments: community banking, and trust and investment services. Community banking involves making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses.

