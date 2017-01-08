Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. They currently have a $850.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush set a $900.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Morningstar, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $925.57.

Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 795.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $766.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $770.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.23 billion, a PE ratio of 182.36 and a beta of 1.42. Amazon.com has a one year low of $474.00 and a one year high of $847.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company earned $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post $4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 4,890 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.15, for a total value of $3,751,363.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,601,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 92.1% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 157.1% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company has three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

