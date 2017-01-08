Altria Group (MO) Stake Lowered by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its position in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 1.3% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Altria Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $113,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation raised its position in Altria Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) traded up 0.44% on Friday, hitting $68.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,925,919 shares. Altria Group has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $70.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average is $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 202.19%. The business earned $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post $3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vetr lowered Altria Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $1,050,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,891,045.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

