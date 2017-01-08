Altria Group (MO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) opened at 68.23 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $70.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average of $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business earned $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 202.19%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 91.73%.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $1,050,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,891,045.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,458,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,411,000 after buying an additional 4,983,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,294,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,334,000 after buying an additional 3,366,581 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $194,938,000. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 19,024,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,960,000 after buying an additional 2,688,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $170,990,000. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

