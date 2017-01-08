Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Shares Sold by Hutchens Investment Management Inc

Hutchens Investment Management Inc lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Hutchens Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.7% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% in the second quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) traded up 1.53% during trading on Friday, hitting $806.15. 1,640,170 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $779.29 and a 200-day moving average of $765.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $278195.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $663.06 and a 1-year high of $816.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.62 by $0.44. The business earned $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post $34.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. RBC Capital Markets set a $880.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $970.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price target (up from $900.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.51.

In other news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.20, for a total transaction of $150,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.38, for a total value of $3,161,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,950.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

