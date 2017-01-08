Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX) Earns “Hold” Rating from FBR & Co

FBR & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $17.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.74.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) opened at 10.69 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $1.98 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $15.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company earned $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.92 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX) Earns “Hold” Rating from FBR & Co” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/allscripts-healthcare-solutions-inc-mdrx-earns-hold-rating-from-fbr-co/1143723.html.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 98.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after buying an additional 841,371 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 8.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,027,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 78,140 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,840,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,616,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,464,000 after buying an additional 49,527 shares during the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc delivers information technology (IT) and services to help healthcare organizations in clinical, financial and operational results. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical and Financial Solutions, and Population Health. The Clinical and Financial Solutions segment includes the sale of integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include electronic health record (EHR)-related software, financial and practice management software, related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, hosting, revenue cycle management, training and electronic claims administration services.

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.