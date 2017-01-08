Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALSN) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Allison Transmission Holdings worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings during the second quarter worth $177,000. Societe Generale bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings during the second quarter worth $177,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings during the second quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALSN) traded down 1.25% on Friday, reaching $33.20. 1,923,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 33.84. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $35.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66.

Allison Transmission Holdings (NASDAQ:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $434.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.07 million. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Allison Transmission Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

In related news, CFO David S. Graziosi sold 26,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $901,303.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,834.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $121,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Allison Transmission Holdings

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium-and heavy-tactical the United States defense vehicles. The Company operates through manufacture and distribution of fully-automatic transmissions segment.

