Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) traded down 0.67% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.21. 472,333 shares of the company were exchanged. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.69 and a 52-week high of $114.67. The company’s market capitalization is $8.91 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post ($1.34) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -274.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $3,107,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,124 shares in the company, valued at $69,722,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Ryan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $768,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,684,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is a real estate investment (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of providing office/laboratory and technology office space for lease to the science and technology industries. It is focused on collaborative science and technology campuses. It develops urban cluster campuses and ecosystems.

