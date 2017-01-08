Ocera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Aegis in a report issued on Sunday. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Aegis’ target price points to a potential upside of 272.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OCRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Brean Capital set a $10.00 target price on Ocera Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ocera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Ocera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OCRX) traded up 4.88% on Friday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 516,922 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $49.76 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. Ocera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Aegis Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ocera Therapeutics, Inc. (OCRX)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/aegis-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-ocera-therapeutics-inc-ocrx/1143835.html.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocera Therapeutics by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocera Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocera Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 424,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ocera Therapeutics by 660.9% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Co. now owns 572,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 497,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VHCP Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocera Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. VHCP Management LLC now owns 856,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ocera Therapeutics

Ocera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acute and chronic orphan liver diseases. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of its clinical candidate, OCR-002, for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy (HE). OCR-002 is a molecule, ornithine phenylacetate, which functions as an ammonia scavenger.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocera Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocera Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.