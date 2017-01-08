AECOM (ACM) Receives $40.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

In other AECOM news, CEO Michael S. Burke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel R. Tishman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,262 shares in the company, valued at $7,173,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter worth about $47,938,000. Selz Capital LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 76.5% in the third quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter worth about $5,485,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 251.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 115,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in AECOM by 12.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 743,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 81,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) opened at 36.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.93. AECOM has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $40.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. AECOM had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm earned $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post $2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AECOM

AECOM, formerly AECOM Technology Corporation, designs, builds, finances and operates infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations around the world. The Company provides program and facilities management and maintenance, training, logistics, consulting, technical assistance, and systems integration and information technology (IT) services.

