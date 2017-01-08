Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Position Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,037 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in Adobe Systems by 134.8% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 9,454 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe Systems during the second quarter valued at about $9,921,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe Systems by 53.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded up 2.26% during trading on Friday, hitting $108.30. 2,626,352 shares of the stock were exchanged. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $111.09. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average of $102.65.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company earned $1.61 billion during the quarter. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Vetr lowered shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.68 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Saturday. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

In related news, Chairman John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $632,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,836.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Dillon sold 13,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $1,461,610.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,072.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

