Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Adecoagro worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 3,984,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,711,000 after buying an additional 190,031 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 7.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 953,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 65,945 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 747,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after buying an additional 30,028 shares in the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 116.9% in the second quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 692,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 373,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 121.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 441,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 242,169 shares in the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) traded down 1.76% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 491,994 shares. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.67 and a beta of 0.98.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/adecoagro-s-a-agro-shares-bought-by-state-of-new-jersey-common-pension-fund-d/1144001.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company. The Company is involved in a range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. The Company is organized into three main lines of business: farming; land transformation, and sugar, ethanol and energy.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.