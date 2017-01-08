Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) Shares Bought by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.57% of Acco Brands Corporation worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Acco Brands Corporation by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,072,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,719,000 after buying an additional 726,544 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Acco Brands Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Acco Brands Corporation by 13.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 130,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 15,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Acco Brands Corporation during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Acco Brands Corporation by 68.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) traded down 1.13% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,813 shares. Acco Brands Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company earned $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.25 million. Acco Brands Corporation had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acco Brands Corporation will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/acco-brands-corporation-acco-shares-bought-by-nationwide-fund-advisors/1143885.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Acco Brands Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

In other Acco Brands Corporation news, VP Neal V. Fenwick sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $157,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 343,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,393.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acco Brands Corporation Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of office, school and calendar products, and also computer and electronic accessories. It sells its products to consumers and commercial end users through resellers, including traditional office supply resellers, wholesalers and retailers, including online retailers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Acco Brands Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acco Brands Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.