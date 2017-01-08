Accenture PLC (ACN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Sunday. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACN. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) opened at 116.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.14. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $91.40 and a 12-month high of $125.72. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company earned $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 12.34%. Accenture PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post $5.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,549 shares of Accenture PLC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $652,839.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 5,000 shares of Accenture PLC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $588,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,328 shares in the company, valued at $15,567,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Accenture PLC by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture PLC by 314.8% in the second quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Accenture PLC by 18.0% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in Accenture PLC by 39.5% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture PLC during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture PLC

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

