Accenture PLC (ACN) Shares Bought by Meristem LLP

Meristem LLP increased its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Meristem LLP’s holdings in Accenture PLC were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 314.8% in the second quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 18.0% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 39.5% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 2.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 3.2% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) traded up 1.14% during trading on Friday, hitting $116.30. 4,125,269 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.72 and a 200 day moving average of $116.14. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $125.72.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture PLC had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The business earned $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post $5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

In related news, insider Daniel T. London sold 4,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $514,115.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 18,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,283.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,186.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

