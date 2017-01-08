Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $196,000 in Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 44.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) remained flat at $26.75 during midday trading on Friday. 125,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The company’s market cap is $713.58 million.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. The business earned $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post ($0.21) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Saturday. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $151,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,267,574.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pitango Venture Capital Princi sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $231,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,037,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,247,220.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc (Varonis) provides a software platform that allows enterprises to analyze, secure, manage and utilize their unstructured data. The Company specializes in human-generated data, a type of unstructured data that includes an enterprise’s spreadsheets, word processing documents, presentations, audio files, video files, e-mails, text messages and any other data created by employees.

