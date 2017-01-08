Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in GMS Inc. (GMS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,736,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter worth $13,442,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter worth $11,090,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter worth $10,583,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter worth $10,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) remained flat at $28.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100,108 shares. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business earned $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on GMS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. RBC Capital Markets lifted their price target on GMS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GMS in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About GMS

GMS Inc is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings. The Company provides a product offering of over 20,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of wallboard, ceilings and complementary interior construction products for interior contractors. It offers steel framing and ancillary products for its customers.

