ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in a report published on Sunday. BTIG Research currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABIOMED from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ABIOMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Shares of ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) traded up 0.53% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.42. 268,868 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average of $116.94. ABIOMED has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $132.95.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business earned $103 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABIOMED will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calvert Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ABIOMED by 0.9% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in ABIOMED by 0.9% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in ABIOMED by 0.4% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in ABIOMED by 0.7% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ABIOMED by 2.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart.

