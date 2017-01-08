Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) Shares Sold by Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) by 48.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 420,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 399,337 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned about 0.62% of Abercrombie & Fitch Company worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company by 14.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company by 174.9% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 43,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 27,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company by 26.3% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 146,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) traded down 2.96% during trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,910,638 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $799.23 million, a P/E ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $32.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm earned $821.70 million during the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch Company had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Abercrombie & Fitch Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANF. Vetr upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.33 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. RBC Capital Markets set a $12.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. FBR & Co upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.85.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (A&F) is a specialty retailer that operates stores and direct-to-consumer operations. Through these channels, the Company sells products, including casual sportswear apparel, including knit tops and woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, jeans and woven pants, shorts, sweaters and outerwear; personal care products, and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids and Hollister brands.

