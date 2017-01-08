AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Position Boosted by Delta Lloyd NV

Delta Lloyd NV raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Delta Lloyd NV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in AbbVie by 221.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1,850.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 107.4% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) traded up 0.03% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.79. 4,722,267 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $68.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.77% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.62%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Position Boosted by Delta Lloyd NV” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/abbvie-inc-abbv-position-boosted-by-delta-lloyd-nv/1143844.html.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Vetr upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.83 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

In related news, CFO William J. Chase sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $390,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,593,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and markets therapies that address a range of diseases. The Company operates in pharmaceutical products segment. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases, in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, as well as other serious health conditions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.