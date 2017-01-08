Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Sold by Watch Point Trust Co

Watch Point Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 24,951 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) traded up 2.72% on Friday, reaching $40.78. 14,628,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $45.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 5,100 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $200,124.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,143 shares in the company, valued at $790,411.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser purchased 15,580 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $599,051.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 129,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,117.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott) is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a line of healthcare products. The Company operates in four business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

