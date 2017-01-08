87,220 Shares in CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.26% of CECO Environmental Corp. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 172,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) traded down 0.50% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,400 shares. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $478.18 million, a PE ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.75.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.44 million. CECO Environmental Corp. had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post $0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. CECO Environmental Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.66%.

CECE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet raised CECO Environmental Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CECO Environmental Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental Corp. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Lang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $285,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,426.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CECO Environmental Corp.

CECO Environmental Corp. is a provider of engineered technologies to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industrial segments. The Company focuses on engineering, designing, building and installing systems that capture, clean and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that controls emissions from such facilities, and fluid handling and filtration systems.

