Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Zoetis, one of the leading global animal health companies, is focused on both livestock and companion animals. Its companion animal business should continue to perform well. Zoetis has once again raised its earnings outlook for 2016 on the back of a strong year-to-date performance, which is encouraging. Further, its efforts on boosting operational efficiency bode well. We are positive on Zoetis’ recent acquisition of Scandinavian Micro Biodevices, which should expand its offerings in the growing veterinary diagnostics segment of the animal health market. We expect to see more of such acquisitions/deals at Zoetis as it continues to focus on the strategy of acquiring complementary businesses and products. Shares of Zoetis have outperformed that of the industry in the past one year. However, performance of the livestock business is concerning. Headwinds remain in the form of disease outbreaks and stiff competition in the animal health space.”

ZTS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.53.

Shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) traded up 0.32% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845,753 shares. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.07. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 72.96%. The business earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post $1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

In other Zoetis news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 10,092 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $500,058.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 9,797 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $494,062.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,617.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 41.4% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 25.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a diversified business, marketing products across over eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock), and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within over five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

