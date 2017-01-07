Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $41.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Washington Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 46 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WASH. Compass Point cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks: Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/zacks-washington-trust-bancorp-inc-wash-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages/1143017.html.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) opened at 54.65 on Monday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $935.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 23.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post $2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

In other news, EVP Mark K. W. Gim sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $155,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,510 shares in the company, valued at $856,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victor J. Orsinger II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $51,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $5,309,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 174.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 79,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 50,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,222,000 after buying an additional 17,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc (Bancorp) is a bank holding and financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. Its Commercial Banking segment includes commercial, residential and consumer lending activities; equity in losses of unconsolidated investments in real estate limited partnerships, mortgage banking, secondary market and loan servicing activities; deposit generation; merchant credit card services; cash management activities, and direct banking activities, which include the operation of automated teller machines (ATMs), telephone and Internet banking services, and customer support and sales.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.