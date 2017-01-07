Zacks: Roka Bioscience, Inc. (ROKA) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Roka Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($3.57) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Roka Bioscience an industry rank of 132 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Roka Bioscience in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Roka Bioscience (NASDAQ:ROKA) opened at 4.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $8.43 million. Roka Bioscience has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53.

Roka Bioscience (NASDAQ:ROKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.39) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Roka Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 89.22% and a negative net margin of 487.61%. Analysts anticipate that Roka Bioscience will post ($17.24) earnings per share for the current year.

About Roka Bioscience

Roka Bioscience, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of molecular assay technologies for the detection of foodborne pathogens under the Atlas brand name. The Company offers Atlas Detection Assays and Atlas instrument in the North American food safety testing market and has rights to develop and commercialize its molecular testing solutions for a range of other industrial applications.

