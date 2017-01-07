Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Yum! Brands has performed relatively well in the domestic and many key international markets. The company’s efforts to capitalize on high-growth emerging markets are encouraging. However, Yum! Brands’ shares have underperformed the Zacks categorized Retail–Food & Restaurants industry ever since the separation of its China division. The company’s China business, which accounted for more than half of the company’s total revenue, has played a pivotal role in its solid performance over the last few years. The company is thus leaving no stone unturned to subsidize the effects of the spin-off by driving growth at KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands via various digital initiatives, further international expansion and by refranchising a major portion of its business. Going forward, it remains to be seen how profitable the company’s endeavor to turn around its business post China division separation turns out to be.”

YUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Instinet reissued a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday. Vetr raised shares of Yum! Brands from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $95.24 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.16.

Shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) traded up 1.21% during trading on Friday, reaching $64.42. 2,863,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.78. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $66.13.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business earned $3.32 billion during the quarter. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 589.18%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post $2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 51.91%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 14,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $1,302,671.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 74.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc (YUM) is engaged in restaurant business. The Company develops, operates, franchises and licenses an across the world system of restaurants, which prepare, package and sell a menu of food items, primarily through the three concepts of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell (the Concepts). YUM’s segments include The KFC Division, which includes all operations of the KFC concept outside of China Division; The Pizza Hut Division, which includes all operations of the Pizza Hut concept outside of China Division, and the Taco Bell Division, which includes all operations of the Taco Bell concept.

