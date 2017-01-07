Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Westar Energy, Inc. (WR) to Hold

Westar Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Westar Energy, Inc. is Kansas’ largest electric utility. Westar has 7,200 MW of electric generation capacity fueled by coal, uranium, natural gas, wind and landfill gas. They are a leader in electric transmission in Kansas. Their innovative customer service programs include mobile-enabled customer care, digital meters and paving the way for electric vehicle adoption. “

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) traded down 0.60% during trading on Friday, hitting $54.68. 1,423,188 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average of $56.04. Westar Energy has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $57.50.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Westar Energy had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $764.65 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Westar Energy will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Westar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Westar Energy, Inc. (WR) to Hold” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-westar-energy-inc-wr-to-hold/1143254.html.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in Westar Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Westar Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Westar Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Westar Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Westar Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Westar Energy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc (Westar Energy) is an electric utility in Kansas. The Company provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services to approximately 700,000 customers in Kansas. The Company provides these services in central and northeastern Kansas, including the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina and Hutchinson.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westar Energy (WR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westar Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westar Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.