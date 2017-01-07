Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Transenterix Inc (TRXC) to Sell

Transenterix Inc (NASDAQ:TRXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Transenterix in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Transenterix (NASDAQ:TRXC) opened at 1.50 on Friday. Transenterix has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The stock’s market capitalization is $172.59 million.

Transenterix (NASDAQ:TRXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Transenterix will post ($0.43) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-transenterix-inc-trxc-to-sell/1143108.html.

In related news, major shareholder S.P.A Sofar acquired 3,722,685 shares of Transenterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,211,759.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,266,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,972,537.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Transenterix by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Transenterix by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 306,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 68,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Transenterix by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 21,144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Transenterix by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Transenterix by 170.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter.

Transenterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of ALF-X Surgical Robotic System (the ALF-X System), and SurgiBot System. The Company’s ALF-X System is a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows multiple robotic arms to control instruments and a camera.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transenterix (TRXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transenterix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transenterix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.