Zacks: Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Given $103.25 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.14 (Buy) from the seven analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s rating score has declined by 36.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $103.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Curtiss-Wright Corporation an industry rank of 221 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. CL King lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 27,475 shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $2,456,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,366,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 5,732 shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $556,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,567.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 796.7% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 302,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after buying an additional 269,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 44.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,792,000 after buying an additional 212,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,546,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,034,000 after buying an additional 144,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,230,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,709,000 after buying an additional 143,302 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 564.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after buying an additional 139,527 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) opened at 98.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.17. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.30. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $107.61.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business earned $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.66 million. Curtiss-Wright Corporation had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post $4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.56%.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a provider of engineered products and services to the commercial, defense, energy and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, which provides a diversified offering of engineered products and services supporting applications primarily across the commercial aerospace and general industrial markets; Defense, which consists of businesses that primarily provide products to the defense markets and to the commercial aerospace market, and Power, which consists of businesses that primarily provide products to the power generation markets and to the naval defense market.

