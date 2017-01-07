Zacks: Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Bel Fuse an industry rank of 165 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

In related news, VP Peter G. Bittner III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $63,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 642,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 33,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 69.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 534,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after buying an additional 218,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 7.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 284,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 5.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) opened at 32.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The firm’s market capitalization is $390.21 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently -5.33%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc (Bel) designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. The Company’s products include magnetic solutions, power solutions and protection, and connectivity solutions. The Company’s operating segments are North America, Asia and Europe.

