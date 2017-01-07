Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (XTNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XTNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets biologics products. The Company’s product used in an applications which includes enhancing fusion in spine surgery, relief of back pain, promotion of bone growth in foot and ankle surgery, promotion of cranial healing following neurosurgery and subchondral repair in knee and other joint surgeries. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc., is based in Belgrade, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Xtant Medical Holdings in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Aegis began coverage on Xtant Medical Holdings in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.45.

Xtant Medical Holdings (NASDAQ:XTNT) traded down 1.8179% during trading on Friday, reaching $0.5401. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,717 shares. The stock’s market cap is $6.59 million. Xtant Medical Holdings has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.

Xtant Medical Holdings Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

