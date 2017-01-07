Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Position Increased by BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,375,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $114,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 27.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 68.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) opened at 47.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.33. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business earned $727.80 million during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 7.08%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post $3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WOR shares. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

