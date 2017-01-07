Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes and markets various brands and styles of footwear. The wide variety of footwear sold by the Company includes casual shoes, slippers, moccasins, dress shoes, boots, uniform shoes and work boots and shoes. The Company is also a domestic tanner of pigskin.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a sell rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) traded up 0.27% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. 659,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $603.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post $1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $47,304.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $266,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 449.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of casual footwear and apparel, outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, children’s footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. The Company’s products are marketed around the world in approximately 200 countries and territories through Company-owned wholesale and consumer-direct operations, and third-party licensees and distributors.

