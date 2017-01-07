WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $35,999,000 Position in Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 306.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916,480 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 691,014 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Oracle Corporation were worth $35,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 5,147.0% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,122,744 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $45,953,000 after buying an additional 1,101,346 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 87.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 877,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $34,461,000 after buying an additional 408,705 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 1,597,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $65,380,000 after buying an additional 134,154 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 22.7% in the third quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 671,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 124,144 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 317.0% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 452,022 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,497,000 after buying an additional 343,626 shares during the period. 56.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) opened at 38.45 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Oracle Corporation had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business earned $9.07 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/winton-group-ltd-has-35999000-position-in-oracle-corporation-orcl/1143169.html.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Vetr upgraded Oracle Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.57 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 26th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Oracle Corporation in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on Oracle Corporation in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oracle Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $1,742,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,762.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $146,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,455.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.