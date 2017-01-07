Williams Partners LP (WPZ) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock.

WPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Williams Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Williams Partners in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup Inc. restated a neutral rating on shares of Williams Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Williams Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Williams Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.85.

Shares of Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) traded up 0.85% on Friday, hitting $39.30. 1,074,699 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30. The company’s market cap is $23.42 billion. Williams Partners has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $40.36.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Williams Partners had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Partners will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Partners by 152.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Williams Partners by 1,669.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Partners

Williams Partners L.P., formerly Access Midstream Partners, L.P, is an energy infrastructure master limited partnership with operations across the natural gas value chain. The Company’s segments include Central, Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, West, and NGL & Petchem Services. Its Central segment provides domestic gathering, treating, and compression services to producers under long-term, fixed fee contracts.

