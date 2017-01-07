William Demant Holdings (WILYY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

William Demant Holdings (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
According to Zacks, “William Demant Holding A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The Company focuses on three business areas: Hearing Devices, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. William Demant Holding A/S is headquartered in Smorum, Denmark. “
William Demant Holdings (OTCMKTS:WILYY) opened at 8.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. William Demant Holdings has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $11.15.
