William Demant Holdings (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “William Demant Holding A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The Company focuses on three business areas: Hearing Devices, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. William Demant Holding A/S is headquartered in Smorum, Denmark. “

William Demant Holdings (OTCMKTS:WILYY) opened at 8.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. William Demant Holdings has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “William Demant Holdings (WILYY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/william-demant-holdings-wilyy-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research/1143146.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on William Demant Holdings (WILYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for William Demant Holdings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Demant Holdings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.