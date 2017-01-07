Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Whole Foods is revamping its pricing strategy and concentrating on value offerings. It has launched a new store concept to target millennials and stave off competition that has been hurting its performance. In the past one year, the stock has underperformed the industry. More and more companies are expanding their presence in the Organic & Natural food business. This may dent sales and margins. Comps declined for the fifth quarter in row. Comps fell 2.6% in fourth-quarter fiscal 2016 and 1.6% during the first five weeks of first-quarter fiscal 2017. Nevertheless, the company is trying to spur sales through store openings, adoption of digital route and home delivery services. Sales rose 1.7% but came marginally below the estimate during the quarter. Management now projects sales growth of 2.5–4.5% for fiscal 2017 and expects comps to be flat to down 2%. The company envisions earnings per share of $1.42 or more for the fiscal year.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Whole Foods Market and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays PLC set a $30.00 target price on shares of Whole Foods Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) opened at 30.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. Whole Foods Market has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.30 million. Whole Foods Market had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whole Foods Market will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This is an increase from Whole Foods Market’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Whole Foods Market’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/whole-foods-market-inc-wfm-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1143148.html.

In other Whole Foods Market news, CFO Glenda J. Flanagan sold 4,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $144,051.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Turnas sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $132,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,792 shares in the company, valued at $205,186.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whole Foods Market by 17.7% in the second quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whole Foods Market during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Whole Foods Market by 2,392.3% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Whole Foods Market during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Whole Foods Market by 105.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market, Inc is engaged in operating natural and organic foods supermarkets. The Company’s brands include Allegro Coffee, Whole Foods Market, Whole Paws and Engine 2 Plant-Strong. As of April 10, 2016, the Company operated 441 stores, which include 421 stores in 42 states in the United States and the District of Columbia, 11 stores in Canada, and 9 stores in the United Kingdom.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Foods Market (WFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Foods Market Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Foods Market Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.