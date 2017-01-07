Western Refining, Inc. (WNR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Refining, Inc. (NYSE:WNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “We like Western Refining for its strong retail operations, robust refinery throughputs and exposure to the profitable Southwest refining assets. Moreover, Western Refining's proposed acquisition by Tesoro is likely to bring about growth and cost synergies for both the firms. Additionally, we believe Western’s strategic actions – to improve its performance and competitiveness in a cost-effective manner – will drive growth in the company’s profits and boost its stock valuation. These factors account for our bullish stance on the downstream operator's shares.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WNR. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Western Refining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Western Refining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research cut Western Refining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Vetr cut Western Refining from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $30.67 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised Western Refining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.51.

Western Refining (NYSE:WNR) opened at 36.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. Western Refining has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $40.09.

WARNING: “Western Refining, Inc. (WNR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/western-refining-inc-wnr-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research/1143161.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Western Refining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Western Refining by 16.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Western Refining by 36.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Refining by 20.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Western Refining during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Western Refining by 1,694.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Refining Company Profile

Western Refining, Inc (Western) is a crude oil refiner and marketer of refined products. The Company operates through four segments: refining, Northern Tier Energy LP (NTI), Western Refining Logistics, LP (WNRL) and retail. Its refining segment owns and operates over two refineries in the Southwest that process crude oil and other feedstocks into gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and asphalt.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Refining (WNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Refining Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Refining Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.