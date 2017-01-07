Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Separately, Wunderlich lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) opened at 10.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The company’s market capitalization is $426.32 million.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation will post $1.20 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s payout ratio is -688.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in, financing and managing a portfolio of real estate related securities, whole-loans and other financial assets. The Company’s portfolio consists of Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) (including To-Be-Announced securities (TBAs)), Non-Agency RMBS, Agency and Non-Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and Whole-Loans.

