West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT) Receives C$49.83 Average PT from Brokerages

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFT shares. Scotiabank set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities set a C$60.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. (TSE:WFT) opened at 45.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 16.37. West Fraser Timber Co. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $54.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

West Fraser Timber Co. Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a Canada-based integrated wood products company producing lumber, wood chips, laminated veneer lumber (LVL), medium density fiberboard (MDF), plywood, pulp, energy and newsprint. The Company has operations in western Canada and the southern United States. The Company’s operating segments are Lumber, Panels, and Pulp and Paper.

