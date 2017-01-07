Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $2,342,000 Stake in General Electric Company (GE)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric Company were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric Company by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 10,649,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,245,000 after buying an additional 253,960 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in General Electric Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 504,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after buying an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in General Electric Company by 90.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 80,779 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in General Electric Company by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 318,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 20,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RS Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in General Electric Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,090,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,344,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) traded up 0.29% on Friday, hitting $31.61. 22,120,800 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.20. General Electric Company has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. General Electric Company had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric Company will post $1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from General Electric Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. set a $34.00 price target on shares of General Electric Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of General Electric Company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Vetr raised shares of General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.83 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $28.00 price target on shares of General Electric Company and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price target on shares of General Electric Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.28.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.24 per share, with a total value of $1,462,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,248,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,751,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

