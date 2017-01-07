Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Shares Bought by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 64.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 47.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.7% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.5% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) traded down 0.25% during trading on Friday, hitting $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,715,908 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $43.55 and a 12 month high of $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $276.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.19 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

