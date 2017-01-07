Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $658,000 Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 176.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 72.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 143.8% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) traded down 5.27% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.04. 441,165 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.36.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $438.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post $2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCN. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Avondale Partners downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $44.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 5,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $216,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc (FTI Consulting) is a business advisory firm. The Company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology and Strategic Communications. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment focuses on strategic, operational, financial and capital needs of businesses around the world.

