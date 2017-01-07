Weight Watchers International Inc (WTW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Weight Watchers International Inc (NYSE:WTW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Weight Watchers International, Inc. is the largest provider of weight control programs in the world. The core of their business is weekly meetings, in which they present thier scientifically designed program, incorporating group support and education about healthy eating patterns, behavior modification and physical activity. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vetr cut Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.83 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sidoti boosted their price target on Weight Watchers International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Weight Watchers International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Shares of Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) traded down 5.31% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. 2,888,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $762.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 3.10.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $281 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 178.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 21,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,214,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,758,000 after buying an additional 256,206 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 926.1% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc is a provider of weight management services. The Company operates globally through a network of Company-owned and franchise operations. The Company’s branded products and services include meetings conducted by its franchisees, digital weight management products provided through its Websites, mobile sites and applications, products sold at meetings, licensed products sold in retail channels and magazine subscriptions and other publications.

