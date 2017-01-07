Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) opened at 28.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $182.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/wedbush-reiterates-outperform-rating-for-fiesta-restaurant-group-inc-frgi/1143033.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 249.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc (Fiesta) owns, operates and franchises approximately two fast-casual restaurant brands, Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana. The Company operates through the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana segments. Its Pollo Tropical is a fast-casual restaurant brand offering a range of Caribbean food.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.