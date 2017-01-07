Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 56.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. CT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 4.2% in the third quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 12.2% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) traded up 0.01% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.12. 12,893,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $308.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.54.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $5.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/wealthsource-partners-llc-increases-stake-in-j-p-morgan-chase-co-jpm/1143439.html.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Vetr upgraded shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.89 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.62.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 25,542 shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,717,954.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,080 shares in the company, valued at $19,578,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,099 shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $144,893.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $328,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J P Morgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for J P Morgan Chase & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J P Morgan Chase & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.