Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Watts Water's share price has underperformed the Zacks Instruments-Control Industry over the past three months. Its estimates have also moved south recently. Watts Water's top line remains challenged by foreign-exchange headwinds, continued softness in Europe and the effects of the Americas non-core product divestiture. Watts Water’s fourth-quarter results will bear the impact of the exit of undifferentiated products. Additionally, it is expecting some erosion in the retail channel in the Americas as well, similar to that witnessed in third-quarter due to the residual impact of the undifferentiated product exit, roughly in the range of $2 million to $3 million. Further, fluctuation in foreign currency exchange rates remain concerns.”

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) traded down 1.21% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.25. 73,466 shares of the stock were exchanged. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The firm’s market cap is $2.23 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average of $63.80.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company earned $341 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.64 million. Watts Water Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.65%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Cathcart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $68,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $416,372.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,409.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 46.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 89,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc (Watts) is a supplier of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The Company, through its subsidiary, Watts Regulator Co, is engaged in manufacturing products and systems focused on the control, conservation and quality of water, and safety of the people using it.

